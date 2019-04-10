Скільки насправді калорій в нашому улюбленому чизкейку?

Після тренування в залі або довгого дня на роботі ви вирішили поласувати шматочком улюбленого чизкейка. Але чи знали ви, що всього один чизкейк дорівнює обіду з трьох страв? Ви навіть уявити собі не можете скільки там калорій.
Засновники сіднейської науково-обґрунтованої програми харчування Equalution Джейд Спунер і Амаль Вакім в одному графіку порівняли скільки насправді калорій в різних продуктах.
Результати дослідження опублікували на сторінці в Instagram, і вони дійсно шокують. Нешкідливий, здавалося б, на перший погляд нью-йоркський чизкейк містить в собі 900 калорій, стільки ж в фіш енд чіпс з салатом, рулетами з рікоттою і нутелою і банановим пирогом (900 калорій).
Want to find a way to have your cake and eat it too ⁉️ 🍰 Did you know how a typical cheesecake dessert can equate to a half a day's worth of meals ! ️ Now, there's nothing wrong with enjoying your favourite dessert here & there - let's remember, the body does not recognise food as good or bad , instead, it's seen as protein 🍗, fats 🥑 and carbs 🥖. While there are foods that are more calorie dense , and not as nutritious as others, this does not prohibit them, it just means a greater caloric amount allocated to one meal . So if you're on a weight loss journey , it's all about being more aware of what you consume & compensating throughout the day so you can avoid a calorie surplus . For a lot of dieters their typical cycle is a very clean , restrictive Mon-Fri, allowing a week of cravings to stew & build up. Come the weekend, meals like the left are a regular occurrence & a calorie dense binge is more likely occur, where it does not just stop at one dessert ... How to avoid this? Consider your calories as money in the bank 💰 of which you have essential bills + living expenses to pay and then your treats are simply your left over dollars 💵 . So indulgent meals like cheesecake will just require you to be more thrifty during the day with your essential expenses . Do not restrict yourself all week long only to double or triple your daily intake over the weekend , then punish yourself after. Whether it's cheesecake, alcohol, or some good old chocolate, the key is to maintain a more balanced approach & incorporate these as part of a flexible diet, as opposed to a continuous weekend blow-out cycle. Work smarter, not harder on your fat loss journey!
Експерти пояснюють, що немає нічого поганого в тому, щоб дозволити собі шматочок улюбленого десерту. Але не варто забувати про те, що наш організм не здатний розрізняти шкідливу і корисну їжу. Замість цього він лише може отримувати білок, жири і вуглеводи. Є продукти, які є більш калорійними і не такими поживними, як інші, але це не означає, що вони заборонені. Це просто означає, що ви отримаєте більшу кількість калорій, що виділяються на один прийом їжі.
Тому, щоб не порушувати дієту і скинути зайву вагу ви повинні бути в курсі того, що вживаєте і отримувати компенсацію протягом дня, щоб уникнути надлишків калорій. Чи це чизкейк чи старий-добрий шоколад, мета полягає в тому, щоб підтримувати більш збалансований підхід і включати їх до складу гнучкої дієти.
Рецепти чизкейків вже на нашому сайті.
