Трамп анонсував закриття кордону з Мексикою і назвав термін: заяву

Президент США Дональд Трамп пригрозив закрити кордон із Мексикою на наступному тижні (з 1 квітня), якщо та не зупинить нелегальну імміграцію.

Про це американський лідер повідомив на своїй сторінці в Twitter, підкресливши, що вважає такі заходи вдалими.

"Якщо Мексика негайно не зупинить всю незаконну імміграцію, що спрямовує до Сполучених Штатів через наш південний кордон, я закрию кордон або його значні ділянки", — написав Трамп.

Він також поскаржився на те, що Мексика та деякі країни Центральної Америки не вживають достатніх зусиль, щоб не допустити хвилю мігрантів. "Вони тільки беруть наші гроші й розмовляють", — зазначив Трамп.

Новина доповнюється...

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 березня 2019 р.

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 березня 2019 р.

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 березня 2019 р.

