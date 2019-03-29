|Світ
Трамп анонсував закриття кордону з Мексикою і назвав термін: заяву

Президент США Дональд Трамп пригрозив закрити кордон із Мексикою на наступному тижні (з 1 квітня), якщо та не зупинить нелегальну імміграцію.

Про це американський лідер повідомив на своїй сторінці в Twitter, підкресливши, що вважає такі заходи вдалими.

"Якщо Мексика негайно не зупинить всю незаконну імміграцію, що спрямовує до Сполучених Штатів через наш південний кордон, я закрию кордон або його значні ділянки", — написав Трамп.

Він також поскаржився на те, що Мексика та деякі країни Центральної Америки не вживають достатніх зусиль, щоб не допустити хвилю мігрантів. "Вони тільки беруть наші гроші й розмовляють", — зазначив Трамп.

Новина доповнюється...

Особа
Дональд Трамп
Місце
США
