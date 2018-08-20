Індонезію сколихнув новий потужний землетрус: свіжі кадри

На індонезійському острові Ломбок стався новий землетрус з магнітудою 6.9.

Про постраждалих офіційно не повідомляється. Відомо лише, що було зруйновано кілька будівель, повідомляє AP.

Поштовхи землетрусу відчувалися після 22:00 за місцевим часом.

Strong earthquakes jolted the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday , causing power blackouts, landslides and damage to buildings https://t.co/ECdf998eeI pic.twitter.com/0uO7M81zRF - CBS News (@CBSNews) 19 серпня 2018 р

The Latest: Strong earthquake on Indonesian island of Lombok kills at least two people. https://t.co/mr5hrJDKgn - The Associated Press (@AP) 20 серпня 2018 р

The Indonesian island of Lombok has experienced 30 earthquakes since July 28 pic.twitter.com/3V85JqhOAm - AFP news agency (@AFP) 19 серпня 2018 р

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Another strong earthquake has struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok. pic.twitter.com/NLM3Zc45Wh - Im All News (@ImAllNews) 19 серпня 2018 р

SHAKEN: New video shows residents scrambling for safety and piles of debris after an earthquake jolted Lombok, the same Indonesian island still recovering from an earthquake earlier this month that killed 460 people. https://t.co/zHRBBxxfzU pic.twitter.com/5ecXI3Ntlv - World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 19 серпня 2018 р

Kondisi terkini di #lombok , kota mataram, paska gempa bumi yang kembali terjadi. Listrik padam. Warga berhamburan dijalan. pic.twitter.com/zZcpiuPxa6 - Indonesian Red Cross (@palangmerah) 19 серпня 2018 р

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, в Індонезії на острові Ломбок 5 серпня стався землетрус потужністю 7 балів.