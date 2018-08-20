МоваЯзык
Індонезію сколихнув новий потужний землетрус: свіжі кадри

3.1тЧитати новину російською

На індонезійському острові Ломбок стався новий землетрус з магнітудою 6.9.

Про постраждалих офіційно не повідомляється. Відомо лише, що було зруйновано кілька будівель, повідомляє AP.

Поштовхи землетрусу відчувалися після 22:00 за місцевим часом.

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, в Індонезії на острові Ломбок 5 серпня стався землетрус потужністю 7 балів.

Індонезія
