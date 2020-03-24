Шведська екоактівістка Грета Тунберг заявила, що підозрює у себе зараження коронавірусом COVID-19.
Як вона написала у своєму Instagram, це могло статися під час поїздки активістки Європою.
"Близько десяти днів тому я почала відчувати симптоми такі ж, як і у мого батька, який раніше повернувся зі мною з Брюсселя. Я відчувала себе втомленою, у мене був озноб, боліло горло і був кашель. У мого тата були ті ж самі симптоми, тільки виявлялися сильнішими і з температурою", – розповіла Тунберг.
Активістка додала, що в Швеції не тестують людей з підозрою на коронавірус, якщо вони не потребують термінової медичної допомоги.
"Тому я не здавала аналіз на COVID-19, але дуже ймовірно, що у мене був саме він, з огляду на обставини і симптоми", – написала Тунберг.
За словами дівчини, можливе захворювання коронавірусом протікало у неї набагато легше, ніж попередня застуда, і якби не обставини, вона б навіть не задумалася про те, що хвора.
The last two weeks I've stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister ) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms , exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID -19 unless you're in need of emergent medical treatment . Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves . I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it , given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I've basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost did not feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything . Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough . And this it what makes it so much more dangerous . Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they do not know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups . We who do not belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility , our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others . Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus . And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need . #COVID #flattenthecurve
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, раніше російські вчені заявили, що коронавірус, спалах якого вперше зафіксували в кінці 2019 року в китайському місті Ухань, міг бути занесений на цю територію метеоритом, що впав з космосу.
