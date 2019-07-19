Афины всколыхнуло мощное землетрясение: первые фото

Недалеко от популярных среди туристов греческих Афин 19 июля случилось землетрясение магнитудой 5,1.
Об этом сообщает Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр (EMSC).
Землетрясение было зафиксировано в 11.13 по времени UTC (14.13 по Киеву). Эпицентр подземных толчков располагался в 26 километрах к северо-западу от Афин. Очаг землетрясения залегал на глубине 2 километров.
11:13:16 19-07-2019 5.4 Mw Greece A:automatic. Disclaimer: Unless revised by a geophysicist, automatically determined earthquake locations (status A) may be erroneous! #earthquake ⠀ #earthquakerdevices ⠀ #earthquakes ⠀ #earthquakerelief ⠀ #earthquaker ⠀ #earthquakebar ⠀ #earthquakestory ⠀ #earthquakeseason ⠀ #earthquakedamage http://earthquake.y-force.info/short/73pn2
earthquake!!! 😮between 5.1-5.4 on the richter just experienced my first strong earthquake folks - previous ones have been little tremors this one nearly through me off the balcony was sitting on veranda when the whole house 🏡 just trembled frantically for around 3 seconds which seemed like an eternity no harm to house it’s built in concrete / steel stilts best check how the rest of Athens is doing... #athens #earthquake
Как сообщает агентство Ассошиэйтед Пресс в Twitter, из-за землетрясения жители Афин покидали здания и выбегали на улицы города.
BREAKING: A strong earthquake has been felt in the Greek capital of Athens, causing people to run out into the streets.— The Associated Press (@AP) 19 июля 2019 г.
Также в сети опубликовали фото последствий стихии.
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, мощное землетрясение всколыхнуло популярный среди туристов индонезийский остров Бали, в результате чего пострадали семь человек.
Только в нашем Instagram вы узнаете все секреты Винника!