Афины всколыхнуло мощное землетрясение: первые фото

Недалеко от популярных среди туристов греческих Афин 19 июля случилось землетрясение магнитудой 5,1.

Об этом сообщает Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр (EMSC).

Землетрясение было зафиксировано в 11.13 по времени UTC (14.13 по Киеву). Эпицентр подземных толчков располагался в 26 километрах к северо-западу от Афин. Очаг землетрясения залегал на глубине 2 километров.

Как сообщает агентство Ассошиэйтед Пресс в Twitter, из-за землетрясения жители Афин покидали здания и выбегали на улицы города.

BREAKING: A strong earthquake has been felt in the Greek capital of Athens, causing people to run out into the streets.