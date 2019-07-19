Главная Новости
Афины всколыхнуло мощное землетрясение: первые фото

3.1т Читать материал на украинском

Недалеко от популярных среди туристов греческих Афин 19 июля случилось землетрясение магнитудой 5,1.

Об этом сообщает Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр (EMSC).

Землетрясение было зафиксировано в 11.13 по времени UTC (14.13 по Киеву). Эпицентр подземных толчков располагался в 26 километрах к северо-западу от Афин. Очаг землетрясения залегал на глубине 2 километров.

Новости
Популярный курорт всколыхнуло мощное землетрясение: фото и видео разрушений

Как сообщает агентство Ассошиэйтед Пресс в Twitter, из-за землетрясения жители Афин покидали здания и выбегали на улицы города.

Также в сети опубликовали фото последствий стихии.

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, мощное землетрясение всколыхнуло популярный среди туристов индонезийский остров Бали, в результате чего пострадали семь человек.

