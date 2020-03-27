Главная Новости
27 марта • обновлено в 16:55
Боец UFC вырубил незнакомца на улице и опубликовал видео нокаута

Американский боец UFC Майк Перри не смог сдержаться и нокаутировал незнакомца, который оскорблял его на улице и первым ударил его по лицу. Позже ролик появился у него в Instagram.

"Он ударил меня в область рта, поэтому все и начали снимать видео. Я создал свободное пространство, а он продолжал размахивать своими кулаками. Когда я встал в боевую стойку, он отвлекся и пропустил удар. Только так это можно было закончить. Я мог добить его на земле, но отошел, чтобы поговорить с полицией", – подписал он видео, опубликованное в Instagram.

Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police. For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you’re gonna get burned. If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite’s but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know. I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma’s and grandpa’s can get these pro fighter hands too since it’s ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back. Check yo selves !

Публикация от Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry)

Перри также отметил, что он поступил, как любой нормальный человек, которого оскорбляют – защитил себя. На счету бойца 13 побед и 6 поражений в 19 поединках.

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, непобедимый боец UFC Паулу Коста отправил в глухой нокаут звезду YouTube Логана Пола.

