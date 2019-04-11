"Подстилка Америки": Памела Андерсон жестко ответила на арест Ассанжа

Секс-символ XX века, голливудская актриса и модель Памела Андерсон жестко прокомментировала задержание создателя сайта и некоммерческой организации WikiLeaks Джулиана Ассанжа в Лондоне.

Она обозвала Великобританию "подстилкой США" в своем микроблоге в Twitter, а Brexit – "идиотским".

"Я в шоке. Я не могла расслышать, что он сказал. Он выглядит очень плохо. Как ты мог, Эквадор? (Потому что он разоблачил тебя). Великобритания, как ты посмела? Ну конечно! Ты же подстилка Америки, и тебе нужно отвлечь внимание от идиотского Brexit", — возмутилась звезда.

Также Андерсон назвала президента США Дональда Трампа "ядовитым трусом", который поставил "весь мир задом наперед".

And the USA ?

This toxic coward of a President

He needs to rally his base? -

You are selfish and cruel.

You have taken the entire world backwards.



You are devils and liars and thieves.

And you will ROTT



And

WE WILL RISE ✊