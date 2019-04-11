"Подстилка Америки": Памела Андерсон жестко ответила на арест Ассанжа

Секс-символ XX века, голливудская актриса и модель Памела Андерсон жестко прокомментировала задержание создателя сайта и некоммерческой организации WikiLeaks Джулиана Ассанжа в Лондоне.
Она обозвала Великобританию "подстилкой США" в своем микроблоге в Twitter, а Brexit – "идиотским".
"Я в шоке. Я не могла расслышать, что он сказал. Он выглядит очень плохо. Как ты мог, Эквадор? (Потому что он разоблачил тебя). Великобритания, как ты посмела? Ну конечно! Ты же подстилка Америки, и тебе нужно отвлечь внимание от идиотского Brexit", — возмутилась звезда.
Также Андерсон назвала президента США Дональда Трампа "ядовитым трусом", который поставил "весь мир задом наперед".
And the USA ?— Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 11 квітня 2019 р.
This toxic coward of a President
He needs to rally his base? -
You are selfish and cruel.
You have taken the entire world backwards.
You are devils and liars and thieves.
And you will ROTT
And
WE WILL RISE ✊
"Вы дьяволы, лжецы и воры. Мы восстанем", – добавила секс-символ. У Андерсон оказалось много сторонников из-за Ассанжа. В сети устроили флэшмоб под хештегом "#freeassange".
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, с 2012 году Ассанж скрывался от уголовного преследования из-за разглашения секретной информации в материалах WikiLeaks. Он стал широко известен после публикации данных об участии США в войнах в Афганистане и Ираке. Он рассылал секретные материалы ведущим СМИ, а также утверждал, что располагает документами Пентагона.
Часть разоблачений WikiLeaks касалась и Украины. В 2016 году Ассанж отказался публиковать секретную информацию и документы о вторжении России.
