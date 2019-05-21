Подруга Маркл раскрыла секрет ее характера

38-летняя Джанина Гаванкар, одна из самых давних подруг Меган Маркл рассказала о том, какой матерью будет герцогиня Сассекская. Она заявила, что супруга принца Гарри относится к семейной жизни как к собственному бизнес-проекту.
Гаванкар сказала, что Меган очень практична и ей не нужна лишняя помощь, пишет The Sun.
Меган Маркл и принц Гарри
"Это не значит, что она будет слабой. Думаю, она станет очень строгой матерью. Не слишком настойчиво, но она собирается привести семью к успеху", — рассказала Гаванкар.
Она отметила, что раньше Маркл часто говорила о семейных ценностях, всегда хотела стать матерью и готовилась к этому.
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, 6 мая у Маркл и Гарри родился первенец. Он стал седьмым в очереди на престол. Принц Гарри выступил с первым публичным заявлением и рассказал, что малыш и мама прибыли домой. Мальчик родился здоровым, с нормальным для новорожденного весом и ростом.
