ГлавнаяНовости
МоваЯзык
Примите участие
в розыгрыше
двух билетов на концерт группы «Антитіла» Участвовать
Приз
Конкурс
Регистрация
СпортLady

/Люди

Подруга Маркл раскрыла секрет ее характера

9.8тЧитать материал на украинском

38-летняя Джанина Гаванкар, одна из самых давних подруг Меган Маркл рассказала о том, какой матерью будет герцогиня Сассекская. Она заявила, что супруга принца Гарри относится к семейной жизни как к собственному бизнес-проекту.

Гаванкар сказала, что Меган очень практична и ей не нужна лишняя помощь, пишет The Sun.

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри

Сплетник

Новости
Меган Маркл и принц Гарри показали уникальные фото со свадьбы

"Это не значит, что она будет слабой. Думаю, она станет очень строгой матерью. Не слишком настойчиво, но она собирается привести семью к успеху", — рассказала Гаванкар.

Она отметила, что раньше Маркл часто говорила о семейных ценностях, всегда хотела стать матерью и готовилась к этому.

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, 6 мая у Маркл и Гарри родился первенец. Он стал седьмым в очереди на престол. Принц Гарри выступил с первым публичным заявлением и рассказал, что малыш и мама прибыли домой. Мальчик родился здоровым, с нормальным для новорожденного весом и ростом.

Как живется Лободе и Лорак в России - читай у нас в Instagram!

Персоны
Меган МарклПринц Гарри
Место
Великобритания
Поделиться в Facebook
0
Комментарии
2
2
Смешно
1
Интересно
0
Печально
1
Трэш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы

Блоги / мнения