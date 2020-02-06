Кирк Дуглас умер: каким он был в молодости на фото и видео

В США в возрасте 103 лет скончался знаменитый голливудский актер Кирк Дуглас - при жизни за десятилетия в шоу-бизнесе он успел отличиться множеством ролей.
Всего на его счету едва ли не сотня различных фильмов, снятые с 1940-ых до 2000-ых.
Хотя актерское мастерство Кирка знаменовали лишь одним "Оскаром" в 1996 году, он известен всему миру. Кроме карьеры в кино он также отличился как посол доброй воли, писатель и филантроп, - зарабатывая много денег, он делал это не только для себя, но и помогал другим.
В течение 40 лет Дуглас выкуривал едва ли не по две пачки сигарет в день, но здоровье начало подводить его только в 1996 году после инсульта, и это не помешало ему дожить до 103 лет.
Смотрите несколько видео с нарезкой кадров с молодым Кирком Дугласом:
Также смотрите на фото, каким был актер в молодости:
Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103. My favourite quote of his comes from an interview where a reporter asked him what he thought of his son Michael’s marriage to Catherine Zeta Jones, he replied: “She’s fantastic, I’d have married her myself but my wife wouldn’t let me”. Rest in peace Kirk. #kirkdouglas
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas has died at age 103. In their 2017 book, the legendary actor and his wife, Anne, recalled their friendship with Elizabeth Taylor and Mike Todd, including this wonderful memory: "Spread atop the grass was an extraordinary array of jewels: necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings—all encrusted with precious stones and shimmering like a mirage in the late-morning sun. Mike had gotten Van Cleef & Arpels to set up the display before Elizabeth woke up. Then he led her out to it and said, 'Go ahead. Pick whatever you want.' It wasn't her birthday; it wasn't their anniversary; it wasn't a holiday. Mike didn't need a reason to indulge his passion for his young wife." . . . . #elizabethtaylor #kirkdouglas #miketodd #film #cinema #movie #actress #beauty #icon #moviestar #brunette #tcm #tcmparty #hollywood #classichollywood #goldenageofhollywood #oldhollywood #oldhollywoodglamour #makeup #hairstyle #jewelry
