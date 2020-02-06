Главная Новости
7 февраля • обновлено в 08:18
Кэтрин Зета-Джонс сделала признание о Кирке Дугласе

Читать материал на украинском

Знаменитая голливудская актриса Кэтрин Зета-Джонс прокомментировала смерть другого успешного артиста Кирка Дугласа, который умер на 104 году жизни.

Она рассказала о нем своему мужу и сыну покойного Майклу Дугласу.

Отмечается, что именно 75-летний Майкл стал тем, кто проинформировал общественность о смерти своего отца - он написал об этом пост в Instagram.

По его словам, для общества Кирк устанавливал стандарты работы в кино и помощи другим, но для них был просто дорогим членом семьи.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Публикация от Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas)

"Он очень сильно тебя любил, мой дорогой", - прокомментировала пост Кэтрин.

Кэтрин Зета-Джонс сделала признание о Кирке Дугласе

