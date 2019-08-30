Популярная американская певица Билли Айлиш вышла из себя из-за ее фотографии на обложке немецкой версии журнала Nylon.
На фото 17-летняя звезда была лысой, без одежды и похожа на киборга, из-за чего девушка оставила гневный комментарий, передает Fox News.
"Что это за х**ня? Nylon не обращался ко мне по поводу этого непонятного произведения. Ни я, ни моя команда не знали об этом. Это даже не настоящее изображение меня. В этом нет моего творческого вклада. Вы серьезно изобразили меня без одежды, серьезно? Мне 17! И это на обложке", – возмутилась исполнительница.
Фотография, которая разозлила Билли Айлиш
Она добавила, что не давала согласия, даже если должна была выглядеть, как роботизированная версия на фото. "И вы, черт возьми, удалили все мои волосы? Позор вам", – взорвалась певица.
В ответ редакция заявила, что не собирались создавать образ, который "сбивает с толку или оскорбляет Билли Айлиша". "Мы всегда стремились воздать должное уважение Билли и ее работе, создав этот аватар, который является частью серии обложек, в которой подчеркивается сила художников-вундеркиндов. Этот аватар – это произведение трехмерного искусства, созданное в предвкушении ее достижений и положительного влияния, которое она оказала на миллионы людей во всем мире, включая нас", – пояснили ей в журнале.
Билли Айлиш
Тем не менее, пост с лицом Айлиш все равно был удален из Instagram. В соцсети на ее месте оказались другие подобные фотографии с подписью Lisa&Lena с похожим изображением.
Похожие снимки журнала
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в марте 2019 года Айлиш (Billie Eilish) выпустила свой первый полноформатный альбом WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Он стал самым громким альбомом года. Подробнее о том, кто такая Айлиш, читайте в нашем материале.
