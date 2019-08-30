Популярная американская певица Билли Айлиш вышла из себя из-за ее фотографии на обложке немецкой версии журнала Nylon.

На фото 17-летняя звезда была лысой, без одежды и похожа на киборга, из-за чего девушка оставила гневный комментарий, передает Fox News.

"Что это за х**ня? Nylon не обращался ко мне по поводу этого непонятного произведения. Ни я, ни моя команда не знали об этом. Это даже не настоящее изображение меня. В этом нет моего творческого вклада. Вы серьезно изобразили меня без одежды, серьезно? Мне 17! И это на обложке", – возмутилась исполнительница.

Фотография, которая разозлила Билли Айлиш instagram@nylongermany

Она добавила, что не давала согласия, даже если должна была выглядеть, как роботизированная версия на фото. "И вы, черт возьми, удалили все мои волосы? Позор вам", – взорвалась певица.

В ответ редакция заявила, что не собирались создавать образ, который "сбивает с толку или оскорбляет Билли Айлиша". "Мы всегда стремились воздать должное уважение Билли и ее работе, создав этот аватар, который является частью серии обложек, в которой подчеркивается сила художников-вундеркиндов. Этот аватар – это произведение трехмерного искусства, созданное в предвкушении ее достижений и положительного влияния, которое она оказала на миллионы людей во всем мире, включая нас", – пояснили ей в журнале.

Билли Айлиш instagram/billieeilish

Тем не менее, пост с лицом Айлиш все равно был удален из Instagram. В соцсети на ее месте оказались другие подобные фотографии с подписью Lisa&Lena с похожим изображением.

Похожие снимки журнала

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в марте 2019 года Айлиш (Billie Eilish) выпустила свой первый полноформатный альбом WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Он стал самым громким альбомом года. Подробнее о том, кто такая Айлиш, читайте в нашем материале.

