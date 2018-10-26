Телеведущую затравили за фото с мертвыми козами и оленем

Американскую телеведущую Ларису Свитлык раскритиковали из-за фото с убитыми ею животнымы. Пользователи соцсетей назвали ее хвастовство охотничьими трофеями недопустимым.
Ведущая опубликовала в Instagram несколько снимков, где она в камуфляжной форме позирует около убитых животных — диких коз и оленей.
Кадры были сделаны во время съемок ее телешоу про охоту. Все фото женщина сопроводила восторженными комментариями.
"Красивая дикая коза на острове Айлей в Шотландии. Такая классная охота! Они живут у самой кромки утесов острова и хорошо умеют прятаться. Мы тяжело охотились два дня, и наконец наткнулись на эту группу. Сделали отличный выстрел с 200 ярдов и застрелили ее", — радовалась журналистка.
Beautiful wild goat here on the Island of Islay in Scotland. Such a fun hunt!! They live on the edge of the cliffs of the island and know how to hide well. We hunted hard for a big one for 2 days and finally got on this group. Made a perfect 200 yard shot and dropped him with the @gunwerks and @nightforce_optics ! ( Good thing too because he could have ran off the cliff into the water). Ever interested in hunting Scotland and doing some whisky tours, email larysa@detailcompany.com !
Подписчиков Свитлык возмутило ее хвастовство жестоким убийством.
"От всех шотландцев — мы тебя обратно не ждем", "Пожалуйста, больше никогда не омрачай наши прекрасные шотландские берега", — написали пользователи из Шотландии.
Многие называли ее преступницей и убийцей, а также указали, что Свитлык в своей передаче часто говорит о единении с природой, а сама нападала на беззащитных травоядных, которые не могли никому навредить.
A Caribou hunt I will never forget ~ DIY style since our guides had to help another hunter collect a muskox. Jason and I ventured off ourselves after Caribou. We climbed the mighty mountain we were told they had seen a big one only to reach the top and realized we got beat to that spot already by the Natives. We watched as they packed out meat and I remember feeling extremely discouraged. With just a GPS in our hands with only a pin drop where camp was ( Since I didn’t pre download the maps for Greenland) we decided to trek off in search of caribou. Where the native hunter’s footprints ended is where we headed. We prayed the reason wasn’t because it was too dangerous to continue since we didn’t know this terrain but decided to keep climbing until we found caribou. There were caribou tracks everywhere but no sign of the actually caribou. We kept trucking, body in full exhaustion mode and couldn’t find any water. I remember breaking an icicle and pretending it was flavored just to get myself to keep going. We were getting further and further from camp and we were about to start heading back until we spotted a female and baby run out infront of us 100 yards away! They spooked us as much as we spooked them. I decided to climb 500 yards to the edge to see if I could find anymore on a last attempt. To my surprise we found a group not extremely far and we made it happen on the last day and in the last safe hour. We still had a 5 mile journey back to camp and wanted to get off the mountain before it got dark because of how dangerous it was and since we ventured so far we didn’t know exactly where the safest place for us to do that was. Definitely the fastest cape and butchering job Jason and I have ever done. The pack out was definitely not light and we made it off the mountain at dark with another 2 1/2 miles still to walk to camp. I will never forget the moment when the rest of the crew came to look for us because they were worried we haven’t returned yet. The expression they had when they saw what we were packing and accomplished was priceless. Caribou never tasted so good before and I definitely earned this bull. @gunwerks @nightforce_optics @skbcases
Отметим, Лариса Свитлык ведет шоу Larysa Unleashed, где рассказывает о фауне различных стран и вместе со своей командой выходит на охоту на местных диких животных.
