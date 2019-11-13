Just with Igor Lapin and Orest Karakevych at the briefing in Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) talk about Kremlin’s impacts and consequences of international activity of president’s assistant Andry Yermak.

First, as it turned out - the Yermak’s brothers (Mr. Yermak and Novikov), whose death was discussed with @William Taylor are alive. So, the Russian narrative about the civil conflict in Ukraine blaming our state directly for the war was backed by lies. This directly discredits a trust in Ukraine in relations with our partners;

Secondly, if it was done under the directives of official authorities, so it means that high representatives of our international partners were deliberately misled and, behind our backs Ukrainian foreign policy is changing;

Thirdly, if Mr. Yermak did it on his own initiative, then lying and misleading of US representatives, articulating his own subjective position on behalf of Ukraine, creates every reason for his resignation.

If Mr Zelensky does not share the change in foreign policy and not going in the wake of Russian narratives, then he should sign an order of his assistant resignation. The man who is discredits Ukraine and his president.

P.S. I just like to remind you that William @Taylor William and @Kurt Walker testified under oath in the Congress. They answered questions honestly and diplomatically. I do not even want to think about what remained beyond the diplomatic statements regarding Mr. Yermak’s speeches on behalf of Ukraine.

Post by Irina Friz Iryna's Friz Facebook

