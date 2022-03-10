Zelenskyy on the Crimes of the Russian Federation: they want to humiliate our people so that they kneel and take bread and water from the hands of the occupiers

Russian troops in Ukraine have already created a humanitarian catastrophe in a number of cities - for them - this is part of the plan. The occupiers are organizing this mockery to give their propagandists new material.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a regular address to Ukrainians. He said that the invaders want to humiliate our people so that they take bread and water from the hands of the invaders (to watch the video, let's finish the news).

"Mariupol. Volnvakha. Izyum. Sumy and the region. Cities and towns of the Kiev region - Butcha, Borodyanka, Irpen, Gostomel... My heart breaks for what the occupiers have done to our cities! And from what they want to do with our people who need urgent help," the president stressed.

According to him, the opponent is trying to create a situation that Ukrainians can save lives, only by going to the occupied territory or Russia.

"That’s why they’re blocking Mariupol. Blocking Volnovakha. Blocking other cities. The occupiers are organizing this mockery to give their propagandists new material. Just for that. "Just freaks," said Zelenskyy indignantly.

However, he reported that on March,9, updated information was received hourly on the people who were taken to the free territory of Ukraine.

"In general, over 60,000 Ukrainians were rescued yesterday - plus those who did not make it to night and extended the evacuation in the morning," the guarantor said.