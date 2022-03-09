The captured occupier stated that he wants to stay in Ukraine while the Putin regime exists

A captured soldier of the Russian occupation army, 18 years old Mikhail Kuzmich from Orenburg, asked permission to stay in Ukraine due to the fear of repressions or even being killed in his motherland.

He declared this at a press conference in Kyiv, where captured Russians told how and why they came to Ukraine, as well as the circumstances under which they had been captured.

"I want to stay in Ukraine while the Putin regime exists. Because if we are transferred to Russia now, we will either be shot or imprisoned," Kuzmin convinced.

He also stated that he was given the opportunity to call his mother.

"I talked to my mother. They are doing everything to reach out to Putin to stop this war," said the captive.

However, Russian mothers are not doing very well: Putin continues to ensure from the bunker that "the special operation is strictly going according to the plan".

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that the Russian Federation Defense Ministry set up Putin and admitted that conscripts are fighting in Ukraine.

First, they stated on "several cases of sending conscripts to Ukraine" and assured that "almost all of them have returned to Russia".

Subsequently they admitted that Ukrainian soldiers had captured a large number of Russian conscripts.