Russian occupiers opened fire during evacuation of civilians in Kyiv region: policeman killed. Photo

On Wednesday, March 9, Russian occupiers opened fire during the evacuation of the civilians in Demydiv, Kyiv region. As a result of the enemy attack, a policeman was killed and two more people injured.

The accident was reported by the Kiev Region Police press service. According to the report, Staff Sergeant Oleksiy Ponomarenko was mortally wounded in the line of duty.

"Today, March 9, during the latest evacuation of civilians from the war zone, the occupiers opened fire at our law enforcement officers and civilians. One policeman was killed instantly. Another police officer and a local resident were seriously injured and taken to the hospital", the press office reports.

According to the head of the Kyiv Region Police Andriy Nebytov, the victim was Staff Sergeant Oleksiy Ponomarenko.

"Oleksiy paid the highest price - his life - to save people. We are proud of the courage and self-sacrifice of this policeman. But even our comrades' death will not stop us. We’ll continue to serve and defend, defend our Motherland and save people", Nebitov said.