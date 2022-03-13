Russian citizen tore her passport in Kyiv saying 'so long, my Russia, great unwashed one'. Video

A woman with Russian citizenship tore her passport in Kyiv saying "so long, my Russia, great unwashed one". The woman and her familly have been hiding from the occupiers' air raids in the capital's subway for the last 18 nights.

The information was published in social media. According to the woman, she considers herself a Ukrainian living in our country for the last 30 years.

"A Russian citizen, who has been living with her family in Kyiv's bomb shelter for the last 18 days, tore her passport with words "so long, my Russia, great unwashed one, the land of slaves and overlords", – the message reads.