Over 300 applications to surrender citizenship of Russia submitted in Ukraine since February, 24 – Gerashchenko

Over 300 Russians have submitted applications to give up their citizenship since February, 24, the first day of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. They opposed the aggression of the Russian Federation and don’t want to be associated with the country which started the war.

Anton Gerashchenko, the Adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, publicly reported the data on March, 10, on his Facebook page. In his report he refers to the statistics of the Migration Service of Ukraine.

According to Gerashchenko, the mentioned inhabitants of our country "feel ashamed and bitter for what Russia has now become".

He said the applications will be satisfied upon the inspection, if it doesn’t reveal maliciousness.

"In general, I believe that Ukraine should grant asylum and citizenship to all Russians who have publicly condemned Putin's fascist regime and decided to live, protect and help Ukraine in all ways", Gerashchenko said.