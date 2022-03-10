Occupiers to blow up ammonia in Kharkiv region: SSU suspects provocation

Russian invaders consider the possibility of blowing up some ammonia storages in the Kharkiv region to accuse Ukraine of doing it.

The Security Service of Ukraine warns about the preparation of this provocation.

"The terrorist state is producing fakes to justify its atrocities and accuse Ukraine of them. For example, the Russian occupiers are seriously considering blowing up ammonia warehouses in Kharkiv region to accuse the Armed Forces", the report reads.

Such Russian provocations have long been distrustful, even among the Russians. If they commit another crime, the perpetrators and instigators will certainly be held accountable.

"Disrespectful invaders, no matter what you invent, no one believes you – neither Ukrainians, nor the entire civilized world, nor even your own compatriots. You are really sick if you commit such crimes. So we’re going to treat you. Our army has been doing it sucsessfully for 15 days already. And they will continue to do in until the Victory of Ukraine!", SSU promised.