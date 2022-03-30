No mass scale withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv is observed now - the Ministry of Defense

Russia continues the large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Despite the withdrawal of the troops announced by the occupiers, in fact, the units with the heaviest casualities are withdrawn in order to support them with some fresh forces

Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has informed on this. As he noticed, the invaders are really withdrawing some military units in the Chernihiv and Kiev directions, but this is not happening en masse. That's why this isn't about a withdrawal.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes a certain partial movement of individual units from the Kiev and Chernihiv directions. At the same time, we do not observe a massive withdrawal of Russian troops from these areas. There's a withdrawal of individual units. Therefore, it's too early to talk about this", – Motuzyanyk said.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense, Russia only withdraws units with the heaviest casualities in order to understaff them.

Motuzniak stressed, that as of now Russia has't abandoned the attempts to capture or at least cordon off Kyiv and Chernihiv.

In general, the Russian Federation continues to conduct a large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and commits genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"The enemy is trying to cordon off and defeat the grouping of the joint forces to establish control over the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. It continues to regroup its occupying troops, to maintain the occupied lines and prepares to resume the offensive. Along with this, the invaders keep using high-precision weapons to destroy objects of critical infrastructure almost throughout Ukraine. The command of the Russian armed forces is also taking measures to form reinforcements on the territory of Ukraine and continues repressions against local population and attempts to create occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories", – the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.