In Chornobyl situation is far from safe, it’s a threat to the whole Europe, – Podolyak

The situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is very dangerous at the moment. It poses a threat to the whole of Europe including Russia, according to the report of Mykhailo Podolyak, the Adviser to the Head of Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders' actions are reported to interrupt power supply of the objects, which require it continuously.

"If the Russians started the war to conquer their neighbors in the spirit of medieval wars, such an ideological framework has absolutely no place for modern science or modern infrastructure. Therefore, there’s no suprise that they fire at nuclear units, fight at nuclear sites and disrupt energy supplies," Podolyak says.

In his message he stressed that the occupiers don’t know anything about the objects so they can use it for blackmail.

The Office of the President of Ukraine also reported that IAEA is no longer receiving mandatory data from the security monitoring system.

"That is, if previously the world community always had a picture of what was happening at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, now there’s no understanding what’s happening there. And in this situation the world should put much more pressure on Russia in order to literally squeeze the invaders out of Ukraine", the statement says.

According to Podolyak, the longer Russian troops stay on the territory of our country, the more problems these medieval barbarians cause for everyone in Europe as well as for themselves.