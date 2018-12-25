У "Мисс Интернешнл" отказали почки из-за спортивного питания

Бывшей "Мисс Интернешнл" Беа Роуз Сантьяго из Филиппин диагностировала почечную недостаточность.
Причиной развития страшного недуга могло стать спортивное питание, которое она применяла когда активно занималась физнагрузкой, отметила девушка в своем Instagram.
"В течение последних трех с половиной месяцев я приходила в больницу 4 раза в неделю на 5 часов в день. Я просыпаюсь в 5:30 или 6:00, добираюсь 2 часа и иду на диализ", - рассказала она.
По словам модели, сначала она начала страдать от сильных головных болей. А когда прошла обследование на Филиппинах, выяснилось, что у нее хроническая почечная недостаточность, прогрессирующая болезнь, которая на последней стадии может быть смертельна без диализа и трансплантации.
За четыре месяца болезни состояние девушки ухудшилось настолько, что теперь ей необходима пересадка почки, причем желательно сделать ее как можно скорее. Она отправилась в Канаду, чтобы встретиться с потенциальными донорами.
Беа Роуз
"Сейчас я нахожусь в хорошем месте, но на сердце неспокойно. Это нелегко и будет только сложнее! Я не прошу сочувствия, я прошу понимания", - написала она.
Graduation day!!!!! I am sooo excited I brought my black toga robe 😂 For the past 3 and a half months Ive been coming to this hospital, 4times a week 5hrs a day. I wake up 5:30 or 6am travel 2hrs and set my machine up. It tested my whole being. I took uber, lyft, go trains, YRT and ttc to get to the hospital. It tested my patience, confidence in myself, my faith and my family. Not gonna lie its still an on going process. I have shitty days where I allow myself to feel pity, sad and angry towards myself (usually weekly 😂) but I lift myself up, listen to Queen and dance naked ( I look amazing naked since I lost water weight and been keeping it because of my machine💁🏻♀️) God could have let things happen by itself, without HIm intervening It could have been worse or in a trophy⚱️from MI(not kidding I want my ashes in my trophy). God wanted me to live so He made me go to the ER for my migraines, He gave me friends who are too loving they can be saints and a family and bestfriends thats willing to share their organs without me forcing them 😂😂😂. I am here because He wanted me to be here and for that I am grateful and will forever be inlove with HIM. #beasantiago #kidneytransplant #kidneyfailure #kidney #thankful Ps still doing dialysis but will be doing it at home instead!
Yeah....... kinda have kidney failure. I was diagnosed months ago, I was in denial and thats why I left the Philippines to get a second opinion in Tokyo and when it turned out to be a confirmation. Flew right away to be with my family and my potential live donors. Yes, I will be needing a life saving transplant. I live because of a machine, my dialysis machine and the doctors and nurses at Home Hemo Dialysis centre in Toronto General. I am blessed and I will continue to spread positivity to the world💯 I am in a good place now but my heart isn’t. Its not easy and will only get harder! I am not asking for sympathy I am asking for awareness. At 16 I had IGA Nephropathy stage 1. I suffered from UTI’s when I was younger, food poisoning and stress. Apparently its genetics and popular in Asians, so please get checked! I am healthy and I workout regularly none of my family suffers from kidney related illnesses but things like this happens. Does not mean Im done. Im unstoppable and will be healed! God loves me and he keeps showering me with love and blessings from friends and family! I am lucky and I am loved! Bad kidneys can kiss my @$$! #almostperfect #kidneyfailure #loveyourself #kissmyass #bearosesantiago Ps. No I suffered no symptoms! Symptoms started after my diagnoses and then the excess water in my body disappeared after and then was stable. Still it wasnt enough I needed to dialyze. So please please when u feel weird and off, go get yourself checked!
