Бережет себя для мужа: сеть покорила история 32-летней девственницы

Сеть покорила история блогера Кристины Карилло-Букарам, у которой миллион подписчиков на YouTube и столько же в Instagram. Девушке 32 года и она девственница.
Как оказалось, Кристина бережет себя для будущего мужа. Кроме того, она говорит, что ей не хватает времени на отношения.
Кристина Карилло-Букарам
Instagram/fullyrawkristina
"Я выросла в семье православных христиан. Запрет на половую связь до брака — одна из основ моего мировоззрения. И я до сих пор придерживаюсь тех ценностей, которые мне привили в детстве", - говорит Кристина.
"Я начала заниматься бизнесом в 18 лет. Весь свой драйв, всю страсть и сексуальную энергию я тратила на развитие карьеры. Проще говоря, мне было не до ухажеров", - сообщила девушка.
Stop comparing your worst days to someone else’s best day. We all know that when it rains, it pours. So why do we make it more torturous on ourselves? YOU ARE WORTHY. You are enough. Stop defeating yourself before you give yourself a real chance. Its in these moments where it takes everything we have to muster up strength, dedication, and will power. This is the moment where we get to create our own best days, and we get to decide what that looks like. You’re not a victim to your own reality. You are the queen or king of your choices. Put your smile back on, dust yourself off, and focus on becoming the BEST version of YOU. You are your own hero. ♥️ ✨ 🌄 @jademountainstlucia 📸 @cashgotwings 👙 Swimsuit: @vixpaulahermanny 👙 ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #organic #plantbased #stlucia #vegansofig #travelblogger #traveling #veganfood #veganism #rawvegan #travelphotography #mountains #picoftheday #inspiration #retreat #workation #jademountain #jademountainresort #yoga #transformation #youtube #fullyrawkristina
Welcome to St. Lucia! 🌺🥭🌎✨ I am so happy to be here at @jademountainstlucia for the week working on some special surprises for you all! Not only have they just rolled out a new #vegan menu and some #FullyRaw options that are DELICIOUS...but also, I’ve gotten to tour their nearly 40 acre organic farm abundant with exotic fruits and veggies! I’ve only just arrived, and it’s already magical! Father’s day is tomorrow, and @cashgotwings is celebrating his birthday this week too! So much ahead! Stay tuned to my feed and stories for more! I can’t wait to share all that’s here...and who knows...maybe this will be an upcoming destination for our @fullyrawretreats! 😉 What do you think?! 🐛🦋🥑🍇🍊🍓🍉🙏🏽✨ ✨ 📸 @cashgotwings 👙 Swimsuit: @somerfieldswim 👙 ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #organic #plantbased #stlucia #vegansofig #travelblogger #traveling #veganfood #veganism #rawvegan #travelphotography #mountains #picoftheday #inspiration #retreat #workation #jademountain #jademountainresort #yoga #transformation #youtube #fullyrawkristina
I’ve been absent from social media much this past month, and I have to say...I’VE LEARNED SO MUCH. 🐛🦋✨ My @fullyrawretreats in Costa Rica have been amazing. I’ve given ALL of myself to make it possible and to make it a success, and what I’m walking away with is a true sense of connection—with others, nature, wildlife, and even myself. 💓 This retreat hasn’t been surface level. It’s been deep. It’s been powerful, transformative, and awakening. Not only have our bodies been nourished by raw vegan food all week, but our hearts have been cracked opened with compassionate communication, fun modalities, and adventures. 🌴 If anything, I now see we are ALL ONE. We are all walking through our own journeys in life, and while the circumstances might be different, we all experience the same emotions and desire for joy, interconnectedness, freedom, peace, community, health, and love. Above all these is love. 🙏🏽 Spending quality time with all those who came to my retreat was incredible. I’m changed. To spend an entire week with strangers and have them feel like family by the end is just...beautiful. My heart is full, and I’m grateful for the new sense of compassion, empathy, service, and warmth that has entered my life. I love you ALL, and thank you for being a part of this journey with me. 🌴🍉🥑🌿✨ ✨ So much more to say and so much more to share about this retreat! I’ll start posting more daily to share all the happenings. Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been up to! 🌟 ✨ Photo taken at @selina @selinasurfclub 🥥 ✨ Photo by @sadowskaphoto 😘😘😘 ✨ Swimsuit by @somerfieldswim ✨ #fullyraw #fullyrawretreats #retreat #retreats #costarica #event #tropical #plantbased #cleaneating #local #vegetarian #transformation #healing #rawvegan #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #womenempowerment #female #jungle #junglevibes #travel #traveling #nosara #selinanosara
When all of the odds are against you, just remember that your path cannot be compared to anyone else’s. 🌴🦋🍃 ✨ A little thing I’ve learned over my short life span...people will always be hoping for you to fail. Things are not always fair. SHINE anyways. RISE anyways. 🌹 ✨ There are too many people celebrating failures instead of encouraging victories. It’s not always because they don’t like you, but because they are so unhappy with their own lives, that they can’t stand to see someone else HAPPY. Keep the people around you who CELEBRATE your wins with you. 🥳💕✨ ✨ When you feel like giving up, keep moving forward. Redefine what it means to you to achieve success. Perhaps winning is learning to be happy no matter the outcome and no matter the storm. One step at a time. It’s your journey. YOU get to decide what it means to you. Love you. 🌎🌴💦✨ ✨ 📸 @sadowskaphoto ✨ 👙 @somerfieldswim ✨ #inspiration #motivation #paradise #love #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #hawaii #girls #life #health #healthy #vegetarian #confidence #positivevibes #womenempowerment #positivity #happy #rawvegan #ocean #beach #travelphotography #travelphotography #travel #traveler #body #sunset #fullyraw #vegan
STRENGTH. 🌴 It comes from putting ourselves back together, piece by peace. 🌿✨ If I’ve learned anything about being a woman, it’s that we know the odds are against us...but we rise up anyways. We can be delicate, and we can be fierce...simultaneously. 🦋🦁✨ I am learning how to get grounded, root down, and stay planted, even when the other trees around me sway in the wind. 🌳🍃✨ The power we hold gives life to this world. I cherish this, and I KNOW that we are much stronger than people think—mind, body, and spirit. 🌸 Just because we are made of flowers doesn’t mean we are soft. We are so much more powerful than that. Who’s with me?! 🙏🏽🦄🌿💕✨ ✨ 📸 @sadowskaphoto ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #wheel #bend #spirituality #healing #transformation #travel #picoftheday #beach #energy #vegans #vegansofig #love #health #yoga #powerful #emotion #backbend #handstand #bali #hawaii #lifestyle #jungle
Кристина призналась, что за всю свою жизнь встречалась с тремя мужчинами и ни одному из них не удалось добиться своего. А полтора года назад она познакомилась с Кэшем. Девушка не знает, чем закончатся их отношения, но верит, что у них все серьезно.
🌴😂✨ CASHTINA 🤣🌺💓✨ I am so incredibly grateful for this human. He’s gone completely out of his comfort zone for me on this trip and has shown he undoubtedly cares for me. He’s taught me so much about communication and boundaries, and by having worked through the tough stuff at first...we now get to experience joy together. Cash, thank you for being so patient with me and supporting me and always making me laugh. Cash + Kristina = CASHTINA. I love you. ♥️ @cashgotwings ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #anniversary #happyanniversary #love #couple #cashtina #human #travel #costarica #twinning #fruit #beach #ocean #loveyou #sunset
Today marks 1 year and 5 months, and it’s only getting better with time. 🌹 I would say we are like a fine wine, but it’s more like the sweetest ripening fruit. 🥭🍉🍇🥑🍒🌺✨ Happy 16th @cashgotwings. Thank you for your love. I am so grateful for you always. 💫 ✨ 📸 @lotuszalzala 🙏🏽 ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #anniversary #happyanniversary #love #couple #cashtina #human #travel #costarica #twinning #fruit #beach #ocean #loveyou #sunset
