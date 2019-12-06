Названы самые влиятельные женщины 2019 года: кто попал в список

Журнал People составил ежегодный рейтинг самых влиятельных людей мира в 2019 году.
В категорию "Женщины" попала супруга бывшего президента США Мишель Обама, недавно выпустившая мемуары. В 2019 году она стала самым продаваемым мемуаристом всех времен, а аудиоверсия Becoming была номинирована на "Грэмми". Мишель Обама названа самой почитаемой женщиной в мире, по версии респондентов.
Michelle Obama's eye-popping 2019 included the 11.7 million sales of her memoir, Becoming, and a sellout book tour. And as one of PEOPLE's #PeopleOfTheYear, she's looking back on the "panic," vulnerability and gratitude of her record-setting year. ❤️ Tap the bio link for the full story. | 📷: @millermobley
Голливудская актриса Дженнифер Энистон также стала влиятельной женщиной года. Актриса сыграла главную роль в сериале "Утреннее шоу", где говорила мужчинам: "У вас больше нет власти. Мы все делаем по-своему".
Jennifer Aniston is proving there isn’t much she can’t conquer. After shattering records at Netflix with Murder Mystery, marking her return to series television with The Morning Show, and even crashing Instagram, 2019 has taught her "how much I’m capable of" she tells PEOPLE in this week's #PeopleOfTheYear issue. ✨ Tap the bio link for the full story. | 📷: @cpisyndication
Дженнифер Лопес в 2019 году успела сняться в фильме "Стриптизерши", отправиться в музыкальный тур и обручиться с Алексом Родригесом.
Jennifer Lopez out-J.Lo’ed herself this year. The megastar enjoyed a dizzying series of career highs, from a hit tour to an Oscar buzz-worthy performance in Hustlers to landing the coveted Super Bowl halftime show gig. “It just shows you that dreams come true,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s #PeopleOfTheYear issue. 💕 Tap the bio link for the full story. | 📷: @millermobley
Певица Тейлор Свифт в этом годупредставила альбом Lover, который стал самым продаваемым всего за одну неделю.
To say 2019 has been an incredible year for Taylor Swift would be an understatement. The superstar released her record-shattering new album Lover and embraced her voice — and power — more than ever. Tap the bio link for more on one of 2019's #PeopleOfTheYear. 🌟 | 📷: @millermobley
