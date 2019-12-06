Главная Новости
6 декабря • обновлено в 19:55
Названы самые влиятельные женщины 2019 года: кто попал в список

Журнал People составил ежегодный рейтинг самых влиятельных людей мира в 2019 году.

В категорию "Женщины" попала супруга бывшего президента США Мишель Обама, недавно выпустившая мемуары. В 2019 году она стала самым продаваемым мемуаристом всех времен, а аудиоверсия Becoming была номинирована на "Грэмми". Мишель Обама названа самой почитаемой женщиной в мире, по версии респондентов.

Голливудская актриса Дженнифер Энистон также стала влиятельной женщиной года. Актриса сыграла главную роль в сериале "Утреннее шоу", где говорила мужчинам: "У вас больше нет власти. Мы все делаем по-своему".

Дженнифер Лопес в 2019 году успела сняться в фильме "Стриптизерши", отправиться в музыкальный тур и обручиться с Алексом Родригесом.

Певица Тейлор Свифт в этом годупредставила альбом Lover, который стал самым продаваемым всего за одну неделю.

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, ранее президент Украины Владимир Зеленский попал на обложку журнала Time. Выпуск выйдет 16 декабря. В подписи было указано "Человек посредине. Украинский президент Владимир Зеленский пойман в ловушку между Путиным и Трампом".

Автор
Дмитрий Гриневич
Мишель Обама Дженнифер Лопес Дженнифер Энистон Тейлор Свифт
