Маркл и Миддлтон завалили оскорблениями в Англии: в чем они виноваты

Британская пресса призвала уменьшить поток оскорблений в адрес герцогини Сассекской Меган Маркл и герцогини Кембриджской Кейт Миддлтон в социальных сетях.
Как сообщает The Times, официальный Instagram-аккаунт Кенсингтонского дворца наводнили неподобающие отзывы в адрес супруг принцев Гарри и Уильяма.
Уточняется, что многие комментарии слишком порочны, чтобы публиковаться. В связи с этим сотрудники, которые занимаются модерацией аккаунта, запросили помощь у соцсети.
Во дворце не справляются с расистскими и сексистскими материалами, потому что работа с комментариями занимает много времени.
По данным издания, недоброжелатели критикуют внешний вид герцогинь, обсуждают стоимость их гардероба, а также сравнивают Миддлтон и Маркл. СМИ даже запустили акцию, нацеленную на переосмысление пользователями сети своих комментариев.
The Duchess of Sussex visits @smartworkscharity, after this morning’s announcement Her Royal Highness will be its Patron. The charity helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. After dropping into a roundtable discussion with volunteers and clients, The Duchess met some of the women who have been successful in their interviews after being coached at @smartworkscharity. Many of these women have come from prison, job centres, care homes and homeless shelters – where they have been unsuccessful in over 20 applications. Several women shared their stories with The Duchess today and told HRH how the charity has given the self-belief to improve their lives.📷PA
“It’s easy to see how Scotland’s first dedicated design museum is already inspiring the next generation by providing a new destination for discovery and learning.” — The Duchess of Cambridge, as she and The Duke officially open @VADundee, the first ever dedicated design museum in Scotland. V&A Dundee provides a place of inspiration, discovery and learning through its mission to enrich lives through design #RoyalVisitDundee 📷PA / Kensington Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge received a posy after a visit to @family_action today. The Duchess was in Lewisham, South London to launch a new support line called FamilyLine which uses a network of volunteers from across the country to support parents & carers through phone calls, email and texts. The Duchess’ visit to @family_action furthers her work in supporting children from their earliest years – HRH is currently driving a research project to establish what more can be done in across the UK to give children their best possible start in life.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, вокруг королевской семьи часто возникают слухи в прессе. Так, Маркл недавно обвинили в том, из-за нее супруг стал более мрачным и раздражительным.
Более того, в прессе появилась информация, будто супруга принца Гарри устроила истерику из-за детей Кейт Миддлтон.
