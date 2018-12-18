Звезда Голливуда одела дочь в вышиванку: милое фото

Американская актриса украинского происхождения Мила Йовович одела свою трехлетнюю дочь Дашил в вышиванку. Такой наряд для ребенка актриса выбрала на свой день рождения.
17 декабря Йовович исполнилось 43 года. Фото с девочкой актриса выложила в Instagram.
instagram.com/millajovovich
"Мне исполнилось 43 года. И хотя старение не соответствует моему представлению о веселье, я должна сказать, что сегодня я счастливее, чем когда-либо. У меня самая удивительная семья", - написала актриса.
Well this morning I woke up and guess what happened? I turned 43😣. Though getting older isn’t my idea of fun, I gotta say, I’m happier today than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have the most amazing family. My husband adores me and I love him more than anything. My kids want nothing more than to be around me and we laugh together all the time. They are all healthy. My friends are all good, kind, supportive people. Both my parents are alive and I love them so much. My career takes me on the wildest adventures I could never have dreamed of experiencing and my body has never been healthier and more balanced which keeps my energy high and my spirit positive. I couldn’t be more grateful for these wonderful gifts and I’m so aware that I’m living the #bestyearsofmylife. And did I mention that I also have the coolest Instagram followers on earth?😉 I’m one lucky lady and I know it!🥳🥳🥳 I love you all! Thank you for making my birthday so special!!✊🏼👍🏼💕❤️🥰🥰🥰
