У Маркл появится собственная линия одежды: что об этом известно

Герцогиня Сассекская Меган Маркл, которая недавно вышла в свет после рождения первенца Арчи, решила запустить собственную линейку одежды.

Соответствующие кадры появились в официальном Instagram-аккаунте Маркл и принца Гарри, где уточняется, что в создании бюджетной одежды будет также участвовать благотворительный фонд Smart Works.

В частности, Меган собралась сотрудничать с известной маркой одежды Mark&Spencer. Герцогиня была тронута работой благотворительного фонда, который помогает женщинам трудоустроиться, вооружая их навыками и одеждой. В частности, подобрать цвета и текстуру, чтобы прекрасная половина человечества чувствовала себя уверенно при трудоустройстве.

Маркл во время беременности

Маркл во время беременности

instagram /sussexroyal

"Начиная с этой осени, герцогиня будет поддерживать коллектив, чтобы помочь женщинам необходимыми основными предметами спецодежды при выходе на работу. Эта инициатива поддерживается четырьмя великодушными брендами, которые разделяют идею, чтобы дать женщинам возможность чувствовать себя уверенно", – сказано в официальном сообщении.

Новости
Сама Маркл писала в статье британского Vogue, что бренды объединились для работы на благо. Они будут следовать модели 1:1. То есть деньги с продажи каждой второй вещи будут отправлены в организацию Smart Works.

Маркл за столом переговоров

Маркл за столом переговоров

instagram.com/sussexroyal

Маркл

Маркл

instagram.com/sussexroyal

Меган Маркл рассматривает одежду

Меган Маркл рассматривает одежду

instagram.com/sussexroyal

Меган Маркл собирается помогать женщинам

Меган Маркл собирается помогать женщинам

instagram.com/sussexroyal

Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL:

Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Макалович Капитолина
Макалович Капитолина
Где бы она не вернулась, "американизм" налицо. О королевской особе можно только думать.
Блоги / мнения

ads pixel