Модель набрала вес и прославилась

Манекенщица Христиана Казакова стала звездой после того, как набрала вес и попала в популярное шоу "Топ-модель по-американски".
Как сообщает Medialeaks, девушка всю жизнь загоняла себя под стандарты красоты изнурительными диетами, пока не полюбила себя такой, какая есть.
Христиана живет и работает в США с известными модельерами, продолжая бороться со стандартами женской красоты. После того, как набрала вес, стала успешной и популярной моделью. В 2017 году она устроила партизанский показ на Таймс-сквер, в котором участвовали модели с растяжками, шрамами и целлюлитом. Таким образом девушка затроллила популярный бренд нижнего белья Victoria Secret.
Христиана Казакова
Девушка не отказывает себе в еде, что не мешает ей дефилировать на подиумах Недели моды. Хотя в сети она все же сталкивается с неодобрением людей, предпочитающих видеть моделей, которые подходят под параметры 90-60-90.
Не так давно она даже опубликовала пост в Instagram, призвав пользователей не вешать ярлыки, быть добрее и не ранить друг друга.
Dear triggered ones. The ones, who are so incredibly hurt when seeing a photo of whomever you thought should be your exact way , looking up to your exact frozen in time expectations but suddenly looks thicker, or thinner, older, younger, undone, too done etc, extravagant, too loud ,too silent . Dear triggered ones. I’m sorry for the hell that we have created in our minds, I’m sorry we have to torture ourselves for being the control freaks we don’t realize that we were., in sorry our self hate causes our suffering and causes others to suffer. While I deal with many messages people feeling “sad” and “angry” when I look/act differently from the box I was put in their minds (sometimes im too thick for others too thin ), I recognize my own pain in theirs. And how hard I’ve been working towards self acceptance. Do you think I don’t get triggered when I see people I admire suddenly change their way ? Or when their photos make them look different from my narrow minded expectations? Heck yeah I do. Do Deeply covered desires for some kind of love cause that? Or because Ive never actually acknowledged THEM as their own people and their unique individualities but instead i saw myself in them? The kind of self that walks a thin line between love and hate?...Shallow one that expresses things it often regrets about later . Acknowledging this, may I just open up a little window to something, please ?..Let’s NOT alienate and condemn each other when one is triggered and hurt , when one polices us and tells us how to be just because they aren’t comfortable (yet) with us being ALL IT, outside limitations and labels we are prescribed. Labels we prescribed to each other. We all already know we are beyond any possible label or hard idea, we are actually made of the same love dust and we CAN see through the eye of love even when one is vailed. Let’s please be open. Nobody is too anything. As long as we acknowledge our true shared empathetic power. - Khrystyana - #selflove#selfacceptance#forgiveness#truth#loveeach#youareenough#bodyimage#togethernness#onelove#oneworld#confidence#empowerment (pics taken less than 1 min apart)
Ранее OBOZREVATEL рассказал, как украинка Валентина Санина-Шлее покорила столетие назад мир американской высокой моды, когда в ее платья одевался весь заокеанский бомонд.
