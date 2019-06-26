Елизавета ІІ одарила любимицу Миддлтон почетной должностью

Елизавета II уступила свое место в Королевском фотографическом обществе для супруги своего внука принца Уильяма Кейт Миддлтон.
На официальной странице Кенсингтонского дворца в Instgaram сообщили, что герцогиня Кембриджская немедленно присоединилась к школьникам для участия в сессиях в Лондоне.
"Семинар показал, как фотография предоставляет универсальный язык для молодых людей, чтобы выразить себя и изучить свои мысли и чувства. В рамках своей многолетней работы в ранние годы Герцогиня выполняет миссию по поддержке таких организаций, как "Action for Children", которые стремятся дать каждому ребенку благоприятные условия на начале жизненного пути", – сказано в сообщении.
Миддлтон приступила к обязанностям
Благотворительной организации в этом году исполняется 150 лет. Она была создана для помощи детям, у которых есть проблемы со здоровьем или из уязвимых слоев населения. Елизавета II была патроном общества в течение 67 лет.
Елизавета II c камерой
Так как ее преемница Миддлтон увлекалась фотографией, это должность досталась именно ей. Кроме того, королева в очередной раз продемонстрировала свою симпатию к жене внука.
На встречу с детьми Кейт пришла в легком и скромном платье с коричневым и зеленым узором и закрытых босоножках. Она сняла с себя все аксессуары и выбрала сдержанный макияж.
Кейт Миддлтон
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, недавно таблоиды писали, что у принца Уильяма был роман на стороне с подругой Кейт Миддлтон Роуз Ханбери в период третьей беременности супруги. Представители королевской семьи игнорировали слухи, но позднее опровергли домыслы.
Герцогиня Кембриджская серьезно рассорилась после слухов об изменах Уильяма с одной из своих лучших подруг — 35-летней Роуз Ханбери. Причина ссоры между подругами тогда не раскрывалась.
Позже Кейт Миддлтон и предполагаемая любовница принца впервые встретились на светском мероприятии. Подробнее о том, что произошло, читайте по этой ссылке. Западные таблоиды также распространили информацию, что Миддлтон может быть беременной.
