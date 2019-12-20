24-летняя биохимик стала "Мисс Америка": как выглядит красотка

Победительницей конкурса "Мисс Америка" стала студентка Камилль Шрайер, которая изучает биохимию.

Девушка родом из штата Виргиния. Она окончила бакалавриат по программе биохимии и системной биологии и собирается получить ученую степень в области фармацевтики, пишет Time.

Шрайер также выиграла конкурс талантов, который является отдельной частью смотра. На нем она показала жюри каталитическое разрушение перекиси водорода.

Yeah, Science is cool and so is @MissAmericaVA Camille Schrier, of Newtown, Bucks County, whose talent on @MissAmerica was a #Science experiment #stem @CourierTimes #smartisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/BFKOGS2B4x