20 декабря • обновлено в 14:59
24-летняя биохимик стала "Мисс Америка": как выглядит красотка

Победительницей конкурса "Мисс Америка" стала студентка Камилль Шрайер, которая изучает биохимию.

Девушка родом из штата Виргиния. Она окончила бакалавриат по программе биохимии и системной биологии и собирается получить ученую степень в области фармацевтики, пишет Time.

Шрайер также выиграла конкурс талантов, который является отдельной частью смотра. На нем она показала жюри каталитическое разрушение перекиси водорода.

Мероприятие проходило в штате Коннектикут. Конкурсантки боролись за стипендию 50 000 долларов и возможность в течение года продвигать различные социальные инициативы в качестве мисс Америки.

It has been 6 years since I stepped on stage, and with only 3 weeks preparation, I decided to participate in my first Miss America local...and SURPRISE!!! I am your new Miss Dominion 2019, and will be competing for the prestigious title of Miss Virginia this June! Everything came together in gods plan, and with many people to thank! First, the biggest THANK YOU to Maria-Teresa Duvall @mtgduvall (@pageants2go) for entertaining my crazy and spontaneous idea, lending me your wardrobe, and helping me with every aspect of my preparations. I am so grateful for your mentorship and friendship and I absolutely COULD NOT have done this without you. Mom & Dad, thanks for supporting me regardless of what I choose to do (and not thinking I’m absolutely insane). I’m so grateful for your guidance and love and am so happy you were able to be here to share this with me! Alayna @alaynawestcom, thank you for helping me with talent details and being so willing to answer my questions. Faith @faithdrumheller_, thanks for being my right-hand girl, lab assistant and wardrobe zipper! Special shout-out to Brandon @drummer1397 for being my photographer and part of my cheering section! Chip, thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent the Old Dominion state! I cannot wait to spend my year advocating for Mind your Meds and teaching kids about how cool science is! MISS VIRGINIA HERE WE COME! 👑

Публикация от Camille Schrier (@camilleschrier)

Как писал OBOZREVATEL, 14 декабря в Лондоне стартовал финал конкурса красоты "Мисс Мира 2019", где Украину представляла 24-летняя Маргарита Паша.

Автор
Мария Дидык
