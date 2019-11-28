Главная Новости
Болезни и лечение

Девочке с "маской Бэтмена" провели уникальную операцию: первые фото "после"

5.7т
Читать материал на украинском

Маленькой американке Луне, которая родилась с большим родимым пятном почти на всю поверхность лица, провели уникальную операцию.

Мама девочки Кэрол Феннер на своей странице в Instagram продемонстрировала первые результаты. Как пишет Daily Mail, за хирургическое вмешательство взялись в России. Пока пластика коснулась только лба, но в планах у врачей полностью убрать "маску". (Чтобы посмотреть фото и видео, доскролльте до конца страницы).

В Индии родился ребенок с двумя головами и тремя руками: редкие фото 18+

Луна до операции с родителями

Луна до операции с родителями

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

"Результат великолепный, я на 100% уверена, что поступила правильно", – сказала мама малышки.

Женщина добавила, что считает успешные операции рождественским подарком.

Луна до и после операции

Луна до и после операции

Daily Mail

Луна после операции

Луна после операции

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

Отметим, что данное пятно на лице у Луны называется врожденным меланоцитарным невусом. Обычно для удаления используется лазер, но в этом случае таких операций может потребоваться до сотни. Поэтому родители решились на экспериментальный способ.

Девочке с "маской Бэтмена" провели уникальную операцию: первые фото "после"

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

Девочке с "маской Бэтмена" провели уникальную операцию: первые фото "после"

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

Девочке с "маской Бэтмена" провели уникальную операцию: первые фото "после"

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

Девочке с "маской Бэтмена" провели уникальную операцию: первые фото "после"

Instagram Кэрол Феннер

♥️ Results ♥️ Português 🇧🇷: Com grande emoção, apresento os primeiros resultados das cirurgias da Luna 🥰 Uma matéria linda feita pelo @dailymail e algumas fotos!!! Apenas 1 mês do último procedimento, por isso precisamos ter paciência... o resultado final teremos em alguns meses após a recuperação total da pele dela 🙏🏽 Ela ainda está com curativo na cabecinha, pois o médico precisou fazer enxertos em alguns pedaços e usou a pele dali.... Ainda falta muito, mas estamos muito felizes com os resultados e, principalmente pela luna não sentir dor e estar sempre feliz ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Estou muito feliz por ter apostado em meus instintos e ter vindo para a Rússia!! Obrigada a todos pelas orações e doações 🙏🏽 ————————————————- English 🇺🇸: With great emotion, I present the first results of Luna's surgeries 🥰 A beautiful article made by @dailymail and some photos !!! Only 1 month after the last procedure, so we need to have patience ... the final results we will have in a few months after the full recovery of her skin 🙏🏽 She still have the bandages on her head because doctor did a few grafts and used the skin from there ♥️ we still have a lot of surgeries ahead of us, but we are very happy with the results and especially because luna does not feel pain and she’s always happy ♥️🙏♥️ I’m so glad I followed my mother’s instincts and came to Russia!!! Thanks all for the prayers and donations ————————————————- #birthmark #selfesteem #gofundme #vakinha #caringmattersnow #nevus #rareskincondition #harvard #bareyourbirthmark #mrelbank #breastfeeding #mom #love #filha #amor #caldeiraodohuck #lucianohuck #photoshoot #nevuslove #maeefilha #bringingawareness #luna #amordemãe #lovetheskinyourein #somostodosluna #awareness #luna.love.hope #vida #daughter

Публикация от ♥️ Mamãe Carol & Baby Luna ♥️ (@luna.love.hope)

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в английском графстве Йоркшир 19-летняя Джессика Кібблер родила ребенка полностью без кожи.

Не надоедаем! Только самое важное - подписывайся на наш Telegram-канал

Автор
Виктория Жмайло Виктория Жмайло
Место
США
1
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы
Zhikharev Dmitry
Zhikharev Dmitry
из США приехали делать операцию в России? этого не могет быдь!
Показать комментарий полностью
Ответить
2
1

Топ новости