AIM-2019: Ukraine is represented by the Ukrainian Capital Market Association (UCMA)

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) started in Dubai. Ukraine is represented by the Ukrainian Capital Market Association (UCMA).

The Annual Investment Meeting 2019 is one of the leading global platforms for foreign investors, which is expanding investment opportunities in various sectors around the world.

According to the President Ukrainian Capital Market Association Roman Nasirov, it is important for Ukraine to work effectively and consistently with potential investors, and participation in AIM-2019 provides wide range of opportunities for productive communications.

Delegation of the Ukrainian Capital Market Association (UCMA) is headed by Andrey Buzarov, Advisor to the UCMA President Roman Nasirov.

Andrei Buzarov has informed, that negotiations were held with representatives of the business circles of the Gulf countries, representatives of state and private organizations of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other countries.

“The main task for us today is information exchange. The first thing that the Gulf businessmen lack is simply information about us. The second aspect is the definition of economic sectors that may be of interest to both businessmen of Ukraine and businessmen of the Persian Gulf”, said Andrei Buzarov.

He also clarified that investor interest traditionally goes to agriculture, tourism, real estate, the stock market, and IT.

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) - 2019, which takes place in Dubai, will last from April 8 to 10.

