В Будапеште затонул катер с десятками туристов: 7 жертв, остальных ищут

В столице Венгрии Будапеште на реке Дунай затонул катер, на борту которого находились 32 человека.

В результате семь человек погибли, продолжаются поиски еще 16-ти. Как выяснилось, на борту катера находились в основном туристы из Южной Кореи, сообщает ВВС. (Чтобы посмотреть фото, доскролльте до конца страницы).

Во время прогулки в катер врезалось другое судно, когда он стоял на якоре напротив здания будапештского парламента. После столкновения судно перевернулось.

Дунай уже некоторое время в половодье из-за непрекращающихся дождей. Затонувший катер предположительно называется Hableany ("Русалка"). Он рассчитан на 45 пассажиров.

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в январе 2019 года грузовое судно с украинцами затонуло в Черном море у берегов Турции. На борту были 13 членов экипажа.

