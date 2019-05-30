ГлавнаяНовости
МоваЯзык
В Будапеште затонул катер с десятками туристов: 7 жертв, остальных ищут

Читать материал на украинском

В столице Венгрии Будапеште на реке Дунай затонул катер, на борту которого находились 32 человека.

В результате семь человек погибли, продолжаются поиски еще 16-ти. Как выяснилось, на борту катера находились в основном туристы из Южной Кореи, сообщает ВВС. (Чтобы посмотреть фото, доскролльте до конца страницы).

Во время прогулки в катер врезалось другое судно, когда он стоял на якоре напротив здания будапештского парламента. После столкновения судно перевернулось.

В Будапеште вспыхнули массовые протесты: произошли столкновения. Фото и видео бунта

NewsNow360

Дунай уже некоторое время в половодье из-за непрекращающихся дождей. Затонувший катер предположительно называется Hableany ("Русалка"). Он рассчитан на 45 пассажиров.

NewsNow360

NewsNow360

MTI

MTI

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в январе 2019 года грузовое судно с украинцами затонуло в Черном море у берегов Турции. На борту были 13 членов экипажа.

Комментарии на сайте не модерированы
Ни хера плавть не умеют - 38 параллель
0
0
0
0

